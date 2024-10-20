Research uncovers over 300,000 unaccounted-for locations.

A research uncovered a deficiency of approximately 306,000 Kindergarten spots for children under three in Germany this year. This implies that the requirement for 13.6% of youngsters in this age group isn't met, as per a recent study by the Institute of the German Economy (IW).

Although the shortage has reduced by 38,200 spots compared to 2023, the growth of Kindergarten spots in Germany is currently "barely progressing," the study states. There's a notable distinction between East and West Germany, much like in previous years.

This year, the research indicates that 277,900 spots for children under three are lacking in West Germany, while there are only 28,200 in East Germany. In 2023, the gap was 310,200 in the west and 34,200 in the east. However, the IW figures do not show a consistent decrease in the shortage of spots. Overall, the unmet demand for Kindergarten spots for children under three has fluctuated but remained high over the past decade. The study's author Wido Geis-Thöne included both potential nursery spots and possible childcare spots with daycare parents or guardians in the calculation.

Fewer spots might be required in the future

The calculated gap of exactly 306,100 spots is based on a representative parent survey by the Federal Ministry of Families. A total of 8,754 parents were surveyed about their demand for childcare spots for children under three. Based on this, the IW estimates that a total of 1,154,000 childcare spots will be needed for this age group this year. Of these, slightly more than 848,000 are currently occupied, resulting in the corresponding gap.

Overall, the analysis assumes that there will be fewer children in the coming years due to declining birth rates. In the east, a reduction in the Kindergarten infrastructure is therefore "inevitable," it says. The freed-up personnel resources should be invested in improving the quality of the facilities, according to experts. This is also the goal of an amendment to the so-called Kita Quality Act, which the Bundestag passed last week. According to this, the money that the federal government provides to the states for childcare will amount to around €4 billion in the next two years and will primarily flow into the recruitment and retention of personnel in the facilities.

Study author Geis-Thöne calls for a significantly faster expansion of the Kindergarten offer in West Germany. There, the demand is likely to continue to increase, the study says.

