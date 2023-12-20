Cultural policy - Research: Sound documents and objects from a colonial context

This year, 13 museums and collections have received funding from the German Lost Art Foundation to investigate the origins of objects from colonial contexts. Among the applicants were ethnological, natural history and cultural history museums, as well as archaeological collections, the German Lost Art Foundation announced in Magdeburg on Wednesday. Accordingly, long-term and short-term research projects were funded with 1.9 million euros in 2023.

For example, the Berlin Lautarchiv at Humboldt University is receiving financial support. The Lautarchiv is examining its collection of recordings of prisoners of war from the First World War. These include 456 audio documents of African prisoners in German camps. The digitized recordings and documentation are to be shared with the Institut Fondamental d'Afrique Noire in Dakar, Senegal. For the first time, sound recordings rather than objects would be the focus of research.

A project by the Übersee-Museum Bremen is shedding light on the origins of a collection of sacred objects that a missionary collected around 1900 from the Ewe people in what is now southern Ghana and Togo on behalf of the museum. Researchers from Germany, Ghana, the Netherlands and Togo are working together on the project.

