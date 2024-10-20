Research revels over 300,000 unaccounted-for spots in preschools.

A recent study reveals a significant deficit of approximately 306,000 childcare spots for under-three-year-olds in Germany this year. This gap represents a demand that isn't met for 13.6% of children in this age group, as per an analysis conducted by the Institute of the German Economy (IW). Although there's been a decrease in the deficit by 38,200 places compared to 2023, the growth of childcare spots in Germany is "barely progressing," as stated in the study.

The disparity between East and West Germany remains considerable. This year, the study indicates a gap of 277,900 spots in the west and 28,200 in the east, while the disparity was 310,200 and 34,200 respectively, in 2023. However, the IW findings do not suggest a consistent decrease in the shortage of spots. Over the past decade, the unmet demand for childcare spots for under-three-year-olds has remained high and fluctuated.

The estimated need for 1,154,000 childcare spots for this age group this year, as per a parent survey, suggests that over 306,000 spots are currently unoccupied. This calculation takes into account both potential nursery places and possible childcare spots provided by daycare parents or guardians, according to the study's author, Wido Geis-Thöne.

Potentially fewer spots needed in the future

The calculated deficit of 306,100 spots is based on data gathered from a representative parent survey conducted by the Federal Ministry of Family Affairs. The survey involved 8,754 parents who shared their demand for childcare spots for under-three-year-olds. Based on this data, IW projects that roughly 1,154,000 childcare spots will be needed for this age group this year, with around 848,000 already occupied, resulting in the gap.

The study assumes that fewer children will be born in the near future due to declining birth rates. Consequently, a reduction in childcare infrastructure is "inevitable" in the east, according to experts. These freed-up resources should be invested in improving facility quality instead, they suggest. This is also the goal of an amendment to the Kita Quality Act, which the Bundestag approved last week. This amendment allocates around €4 billion over the next two years to recruit and retain personnel in facilities, mainly from federal government funds given to the states for childcare.

For West Germany, the study's author, Geis-Thöne, advocates for a substantial acceleration of childcare expansion. The study indicates that the demand is likely to remain high in the west.

