Research reveals that certain substances associated with breast cancer contaminate our foodstuffs, according to an investigation.

"According to a study, nearly 76 harmful substances, identified as potential breast cancer triggers from various food packaging materials globally, are present in people's bodies. These elements are believed to originate from recently bought food packaging items.", mentioned study co-author Jane Muncke, managing director and chief scientific officer at the Food Packaging Forum, a foundation based in Zurich, Switzerland, focused on science communication and research.

Muncke pointed out that removing these potential cancer-causing agents from our food supply presents a substantial chance for cancer prevention.

Out of the recent discoveries, 40 chemicals are already considered hazardous by different regulatory agencies globally, as per the study.

"Many of these chemicals have already been categorized as human health risks, yet they continue to be permitted for use in food packaging materials, thereby allowing them to seep into the food we consume", said Jenny Kay, a research scientist at the Silent Spring Institute, a scientific research organization that investigates the connection between chemicals, women's health, and breast cancer. Kay was not directly involved in the study.

Rising incidences of breast cancer among women under 50 have been observed, and experts suggest that genetics alone cannot explain this trend.

"Similarly, the rate of colon cancer among younger individuals is on the rise", mentioned Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, former deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society, who was not part of the study.

"Is it obesity? Is it alcohol overconsumption? Is it a lack of physical activity? Or is it environmental factors? There are numerous possibilities", Lichtenfeld explained, "and it will take time to pinpoint which one has the most significant impact, as some chemicals may pose a higher risk than others."

The Consumer Brands Association, representing the consumer products industry, stated that its members abide by the US Food and Drug Administration's evidence-based safety standards.

"Packaging serves to safeguard and preserve food for consumption", said Sarah Gallo, the association's senior vice president of product policy and federal affairs, in an email.

"The FDA evaluates and approves food contact substances through its science and risk-based system before they reach the market", Gallo added. "The agency also conducts continuous post-market safety assessments and regulation of the authorized substances."

The FDA has faced criticism for its slow response to health concerns surrounding around 14,000 chemicals acknowledged to be added to food. The agency will conduct a public meeting on Wednesday to present its ideas on enhancing its post-market food analyses.

Potential breast carcinogens

In 2007, the Silent Spring Institute published a list of 216 chemicals that could cause mammary tumors in rodents – a commonly used method for identifying toxicity.

An updated list published in January 2024 identified 921 potential breast carcinogens, including 642 that might stimulate estrogen or progesterone production, another known risk factor for breast cancer.

"The existence of so many potential breast carcinogens in food packaging and their ability to contaminate our food is one example of the numerous chemicals to which we are unwittingly exposed every day", said Kay, a co-author of the 2024 study update published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

"Many of the mammary carcinogens are also hormone disruptors, and many of the chemicals on our list can also damage DNA", she added. "Regulators should take responsibility for recognizing the danger and taking appropriate action, instead of placing the burden on consumers to monitor which chemicals to avoid."

Carcinogens in plastic, paper, and cardboard

The new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Toxicology, compared the Silent Spring database of known breast cancer carcinogens with the FCChumon database, a list of food contact chemicals detected in human breast milk, blood, urine, and tissues.

The study discovered various potential breast carcinogens, such as benzene, a known carcinogen associated with breast cancers in animals and humans; 4,4’-Methylenebis-(2-Chloroaniline), a probable carcinogen linked to bladder cancer; 2,4-Toluenediamine, found to cause breast and other cancers in animals; and 3,3′-Dimethylbenzidine and o-Toluidine, dyes used to color plastic and paper.

"Dyes can be used in various materials such as plastics, paper, and cardboard, and they may possess potentially harmful properties", explained Kay. "Plastics are not the sole culprit."

The study found that the majority of the exposure to carcinogens came from plastics used in food packaging, while 89 suspected carcinogens were found in paper and cardboard containers.

"Paper contains additives like emulsifiers and adhesives, such as if the pages are glued together or a plastic layer is glued to the paper", mentioned Muncke.

Several of the chemicals found in the study are bisphenols, phthalates, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals" because they do not degrade in the environment. These chemicals are used in food packaging to prevent grease and water from penetrating food wrappers and beverage cups. PFAS can also be found in the ink used to print logos and instructions on food containers.

Chemicals in the PFAS group are connected to increased cholesterol levels, cancer, and numerous chronic diseases, as well as a weakened immune response to vaccines in both adults and children, as per a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Phthalates have been associated with childhood obesity, asthma, cardiovascular issues, cancer, and early mortality in people aged 55 to 64.

Bisphenol A, or BPA, is a hormone disrupter that has been linked to birth defects, low birth weight, and neurological and behavioral issues in infants and children. In adults, the chemical has been linked to the onset of diabetes, heart disease, erectile dysfunction, cancer, and a 49% higher risk of early death within 10 years.

Measures to lessen exposure

Although it's the responsibility of regulatory bodies to implement sweeping changes to secure the food supply, consumers can take steps to decrease the risk of toxic chemicals and carcinogens, according to Silent Spring.

Avoid searing or charring food, as the lean muscle meat of beef, pork, fish, or poultry produces DNA-damaging substances when cooked at high temperatures or over an open flame. Use a ventilation fan while cooking.

Pollutants such as polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, collect in fat, so remove fat and skin from meat and fish before cooking and drain off any that forms during meal preparation.

Opt for smaller, younger seafood to reduce mercury and other toxins, as per Silent Spring.

Many canned foods and lined cartons now avoid BPA, but some still rely on it in the lining. Replacements include acrylic and polyester resins as well as polyvinyl chloride resins, or PVC, but their safety profiles are unclear.

Choose organic produce, meat, and dairy over conventional when possible — while heavy metals may still be present, organic food is exposed to fewer pesticides.

Toss plastic containers and replace them with glass containers for storing and microwaving food. Avoid using nonstick pans for cooking and swap out any plastic bottles and coffee makers for glass or stainless steel.

Muncke suggested that reducing the presence of these potential breast cancer-causing agents in food packaging could significantly contribute to cancer prevention.

Considering the numerous potential breast carcinogens identified in food packaging, Kay emphasized the need for regulators to recognize and address the risks instead of placing the burden on consumers.

Read also: