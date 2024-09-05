Juvenile Dietary Needs - Research Finds: Overindulgence in Sugary and Unhealthy Foods from Early Infancy Onward

Kids, especially those under five, are consuming an excessive amount of sugary snacks and unhealthy foods, as per a study. Kids in this age group often surpass the daily recommended limit of unhealthy food intake by more than double, according to the Federal Research Institute for Nutrition and Food, aka the Max Rubner Institute (MRI) in Karlsruhe. On the flip side, there's a deficiency of nutritious foods, particularly vegetables, in their diets.

Prof. Regina Ensenauer, head of the Institute for Child Nutrition at the MRI, stated, "The nutrition in the first few years of life lays the groundwork for a child's development and health and influences their future eating habits."

Boys tend to eat less healthily than girls

The first 1000 days, from pregnancy to the end of the second year of life, are crucial, Ensenauer emphasized. Poor eating habits during this period could impact brain development, increase the risk of obesity, and type II diabetes. "It's concerning that sweets and soft drinks account for up to a third of the daily energy intake in these young children," she noted.

Unhealthy eating habits start showing up by age 2 and become more pronounced at 3. Preschoolers consume more unhealthy foods than toddlers, with boys consuming unhealthy food, especially soft drinks and snacks, more than girls, Ensenauer reported.

So, what should parents do?

"Total prohibition isn't practical," Ensenauer said. But it's essential to pay attention to quantity and frequency. For example, sweets should be a rare indulgence.

Ensenauer suggested setting a good example with healthy eating habits by eating with kids at the table, preparing meals together, and even growing some food. "There's a general guideline," she said, referring to a balanced mixed diet, "a bit of everything. Variety is vital to cultivate a taste for healthy food in young children." She also recommended trying new foods and not giving up if the child rejects something.

Details of the study

To conduct the study, researchers at the MRI analyzed data from a children's nutrition study focusing on food consumption conducted by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. The study collected detailed nutrition data on toddlers and preschoolers from 2014 to 2017. The current analysis included data from 890 children aged 1 to 5, whose parents recorded all the food and drinks they consumed over four days.

The results showed that, on average, both boys and girls consumed between 25 and 36 percent of their daily energy intake from unhealthy foods like sweets and soft drinks, while the recommended limit is 10 percent. More than half of the children also consumed more meat than recommended. Conversely, they consumed less vegetables, milk, and dairy products. The MRI published these results in the journal "Frontiers in Nutrition."

Deficiencies in Vitamin D and iodine

The average energy and nutrient intake were generally in line with recommendations for both toddlers and preschoolers. However, the intake was low for vitamin D and iodine, as well as iron for toddlers and calcium for preschoolers. The MRI reported, "They consume too much saturated fat, sugar, and protein."

Ensenauer emphasized the importance of using iodized salt in the household, as both children and adults consume too little iodine. She suggested giving vitamin D as a tablet to meet the requirement for toddlers until their second summer, as dietary intake alone may not be sufficient. Even in the following years, there may still be a lack of vitamin D, with the consequences still under research.

