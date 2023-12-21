Skip to content
Rescue workers: Gunman kills ten people in attack at Prague university

According to rescue workers, ten people were killed in a gun attack at a university building in Prague on Thursday. The gunman injured around three dozen other people before he was killed by police, Prague's emergency services said. "At the moment there are eleven dead at the scene, including...

Sealed-off area near Charles University in Prague.aussiedlerbote.de
The gun attack took place at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in Prague, which is close to well-known tourist attractions such as the 14th century Charles Bridge.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his "shock" at the attack. He expressed his "deep regret and sincere condolences" to the relatives of the victims on the online service X, formerly known as Twitter.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on public television that there was no confirmation of another shooter. He called on the population to follow police instructions. Officers cordoned off the area and asked residents to stay at home.

