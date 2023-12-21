Rescue workers: Gunman kills ten people in attack at Prague university

The gun attack took place at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in Prague, which is close to well-known tourist attractions such as the 14th century Charles Bridge.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his "shock" at the attack. He expressed his "deep regret and sincere condolences" to the relatives of the victims on the online service X, formerly known as Twitter.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on public television that there was no confirmation of another shooter. He called on the population to follow police instructions. Officers cordoned off the area and asked residents to stay at home.

