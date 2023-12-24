District of Zwickau - Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire
Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau(Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house. The cause of the fire is also still unclear. It remains to be seen whether the house is still habitable.
Source: www.stern.de