Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau (Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house....

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau(Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house. The cause of the fire is also still unclear. It remains to be seen whether the house is still habitable.

