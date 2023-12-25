Skip to content
Rescue vehicle collides with car on the way to the scene

On the way to an operation, a DRK ambulance in Heusenstamm was abruptly stopped by a collision with a car. Three people were slightly injured in the accident in the Offenbach district on Christmas Eve, the police in Offenbach announced on Monday: the 19-year-old driver of the car and the two...

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car.
On the way to an operation, a DRK ambulance in Heusenstamm was abruptly stopped by a collision with a car. Three people were slightly injured in the accident in the Offenbach district on Christmas Eve, the police in Offenbach announced on Monday: the 19-year-old driver of the car and the two DRK rescue workers, a woman (30) and a man (54).

The ambulance driven by the 30-year-old woman was on the road with blue lights and siren, and the collision occurred at the intersection of two country roads. In an initial estimate, the police put the damage at around 145,000 euros. The exact circumstances of the accident, which occurred at around 9.25 p.m. on Sunday, are the subject of further investigations.

