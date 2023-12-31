Turn of the year - Rescue services call for consideration on New Year's Eve

Rescue workers from the Workers' Samaritan Federation (ASB) have called for mutual consideration on New Year's Eve. People should take care not to set up blockades on the streets so that the emergency services can reach their destination quickly in the event of an emergency, the ASB said. The emergency services also hope that they will not be the target of attacks. Under no circumstances should fireworks be aimed at other people.

