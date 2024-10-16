Republicans Initiate Lawsuit Against CNN Due to Allegations of Pornographic Remarks Report

The US Republican governor of North Carolina, named Mark Robinson, has taken legal action against news outlet CNN, accused of spreading false information. The lawsuit stems from a report detailing alleged racist and sexist posts made by Robinson on a porn site. The report cites comments attributed to Robinson, which include identifying as a "black Nazi" and supporting slavery.

As per the original report, Robinson used the username "Naked Africa" on the adult site, where he made offensive comments about race, sexuality, and religion. The report mentioned Robinson expressing support for slavery, stating that he "would definitely buy a few," and admitting to perverted behavior as a teenager, like spying on girls in the shower. He also harbored hate speech towards civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr., homosexual individuals, and Jews. Previously, Robinson's campaign had faced backlash for past remarks, which trivialized the Holocaust and praised Adolf Hitler.

CNN claims to have used the username and email address linked to the adult site to substantiate their report, which closely matches Robinson's official accounts. However, many of the controversial comments were left out due to their unsuitable nature for print.

The lawsuit was filed more than a month following the report's publication, leading some of Robinson's political allies to distance themselves from his re-election campaign, including former US President Donald Trump. CNN has yet to comment on the lawsuit. Additionally, Robinson has filed legal action against an individual who claimed to have visited a sex shop decades earlier.

