Republicans align with Trump's strategy of distancing from Zelensky

"Those urban areas are non-existent now, vanished, and we continue to shell out billions to an individual who declined to negotiate, Zelensky. There wasn't a negotiation possible that he could have engaged in that wouldn't have been superior to the present predicament you find yourself in. You're left with a nation that's been levelled, not feasible to rebuild," Trump asserted during a rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

The remarks coincide with a growing fury in Congress regarding Zelensky. In the House, Republican legislators are aiming to probe the usage of American funds supporting Zelensky's security during his trip to Pennsylvania, while Senate Republicans are cautioning Zelensky to keep away from American politics following his labeling of Senator JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential contender, as "too radical" in a weekend interview.

The latest round of Republican criticisms reflects the broader political disagreements over the US engagement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As of now, Republican leaders are refusing to arrange meetings with Zelensky in Washington D.C., while Democrats are capitalizing on the opportunity. Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson do not have a scheduled meeting with the Ukrainian president, sources revealed to CNN, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Vice President Kamala Harris are set for meetings.

Everything points to a stark warning for the Ukrainian president, who has heavily relied on American support to counter Russia's invasion since its start in February 2022. Although Zelensky has received strong support from the Biden administration, Republican backing for continued funding of Ukraine's defence has been dwindling for a while and now appears to be gaining momentum.

In New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Zelensky alerted world leaders of impending attacks on his nation, stating that the Russians were planning to target Ukraine's energy sources – including nuclear power plants.

"Ukrainians will never comprehend why anyone in the world accepts such a barbarous colonial past that doesn't fit into today’s context, and is being imposed on Ukraine instead of a peaceful, normal existence. We're seeking 'support from all nations of the world' to secure peace for Ukraine," he said.

However, Trump appeared indifferent.

"Every time he came to our country, he'd walk away with $60 billion. He's arguably the best salesperson on this planet," Trump said of Zelensky on Wednesday.

Trump suggests Ukraine should have surrendered territory to halt the war

During his speech, Trump blamed Biden and Harris for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and claimed they "instigated this predicament through their recklessness, every action they take, but they instigated the predicament and now they're trapped in it."

"They don't know what to do. They're trapped in a predicament. It's unfortunate, they don't know what to do. Because Ukraine is no more, it's not Ukraine anymore. You can't restore those cities and towns, and you can't restore the lost lives, numerous lives," Trump said.

He proposed making a deal earlier during the conflict to cede some territory to the Russians to prevent further devastation. Trump argued that Biden should've managed to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine that prevented any bloodshed and argued that even an "undesirable agreement" and one where Ukraine surrendered "a little bit," would've been preferable to the war.

"A deal could've been struck. No one would've lost a life, and not a single building would've been reduced to rubble. A deal could've been reached if we had a competent President," Trump said.

But Trump argued that the chance to make a deal had expired because of the destruction Putin's war in Ukraine had caused.

"What deal can be made? What deal can be made? The location is destroyed. The people are deceased. The nation is in ruins. And who are these individuals that permitted this to take place? Who are these individuals?"

When asked Wednesday during a call with reporters if he believes Ukraine should surrender land in exchange for ending the war, Vance said "everything is on the table," but "nothing is definitively on the table."

"That's why you have negotiations, especially with a person as adept as Donald Trump, who should engage in conversations between both parties and other interested parties to bring this conflict to a close," Vance said during a call with reporters.

"As he repeatedly stated, the killing needs to stop," Vance added. "It's not in America's interest. I don't think it's in Ukraine or Europe's best interest for this issue to continue indefinitely."

Vance stated that the "major issue" is how the war has "diverted and consumed a lot of resources at a time when Americans are suffering."

Vance previewed how a Trump-Vance administration might handle the war, telling the Shawn Ryan podcast that he believes it could involve a "demilitarized zone" at the "current line of demarcation."

Johnson urged Zelensky to dismiss Markarova for organizing a partisan trip to a Pennsylvania manufacturing facility, which he deemed as an attempt to aid Democrats and interfere in elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, Johnson asserted, "The tour was nothing more than an election-rigging move to help Democrats."

Simultaneously, House Oversight Chair James Comer commenced an examination into Zelensky's usage of a US plane for traveling to the Pennsylvania facility.

Comer posed this question in the document dispatched to the White House, DOJ, and DOD on Wednesday, "Did the Biden-Harris administration endeavor to utilize a foreign leader to bolster Vice President Harris' presidential campaign, thereby committing an abuse of power?"

CNN has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

Senators suggest Zelensky to cease Vance critiques

Zelensky shared his sentiment about Vance being "extreme" in an interview with The New Yorker, adding that Ukraine is expected to surrender territory for peace.

"The notion that this war should be terminated at Ukraine's expense is repugnant. However, I do not regard this as a genuine strategy in any sense," Zelensky commented. "If someone actually was to implement this plan, it would be disastrous for Ukraine to bear the costs of halting the war by ceding its territories. ... And it would not even bring an end to the war; it is merely rhetoric."

Zelensky's Republican Senate colleagues delivered a strong message to the Ukrainian president regarding his comment about Vance.

Sen. John Cornyn, a prominent Republican, warned Zelensky, "You should stay out of American politics," after Zelensky described Vance as "extreme."

"I believe it's a grave mistake by President Zelensky," Cornyn told CNN. "If he desires support for Ukraine, he should steer clear of American politics."

Senate Republican Whip John Thune consented with this view, "It would be prudent for him to keep away from American politics," when asked if it was proper for Zelensky to lambast Vance. "They may have disagreements on certain issues, but it's not his place to debate that in the midst of an American election."

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer and Ted Barrett provided input to this report.

