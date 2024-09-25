Republican legislator granted employment opportunities to his romantic interest and his fiancée's child, as reported by The New York Times.

In 2023, as stated by The New York Times, D'Esposito swiftly recruited the pair for his team shortly after being sworn in. Public records show that they were paid around $30,000 from taxpayer funds, all of which are publicly accessible. The House of Representatives' ethics handbook explicitly prohibits members from employing close relatives.

This revelation could significantly impact D'Esposito's prospects for reelection, given his narrow victory against Democrat Laura Gillen two years prior and the district's crucial role in the race for House control. D'Esposito and Gillen are now engaged in a fierce rematch, with the district being labeled as a battleground by both parties.

D'Esposito defended himself publicly against the allegations, stating that his work never deprived him of fulfilling his duties for New York's 4th District, and he maintains high ethical standards. He attacked the report as a politically motivated "smear campaign," hinting that he had not contested its claims.

D’Esposito refused to answer repeated queries regarding the situation on Capitol grounds on Monday night, instead asserting that the inquiry was undertaken for political reasons. Both his partner and mistress confirmed the New York Times' reporting in brief conversations.

Back in 2017, D'Esposito, who had a close relationship with the influential Nassau County Republican machine, helped secure employment in the local government for his partner and her son upon his appointment to the Hempstead town council. Gillen, who was the town's supervisor at the time, was elected soon after.

D'Esposito got elected in the same cycle as the now-disgraced ex-representative, George Santos, who won the neighboring 3rd Congressional District before being exposed as a liar. Santos pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud charges, with sentencing scheduled for February.

As Santos's scandal gained momentum, D'Esposito, who represented the 4th Congressional District, severely criticized Santos and called for his resignation. D'Esposito even made his office open for Santos's constituents during a virtual news conference, which was attended by local GOP leaders.

House Speaker Mike Johnson voiced his support for D'Esposito, claiming that he had not yet spoken with D'Esposito, but that his statement was enough to prove the report was political in nature. He added that D'Esposito was committed to his district.

Johnson cautioned against focusing on the allegations, given the tight electoral cycle and D'Esposito's strong advocacy for his constituents. He also praised D'Esposito's popularity among his constituents.

House Republican Whip Tom Emmer brushed off inquiries regarding an ethics probe by focusing on the week's crucial budget bill.

Other New York politicians kept quiet following the report, with GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro referring to the matter as a private matter. Molinaro refused to comment further.

When CNN approached GOP Rep. Nick LaLota for comment, he claimed to be on the phone.

D'Esposito had recently invited former President Donald Trump to his district for a rally at the Nassau Coliseum, where Long Island Republicans were eager to preserve their elections gains from 2022 in New York City suburbs. Trump's rally provided a significant boost to the GOP, with the party winning four seats and a close race upstate in the midterms.

This report was contributed to by CNN's Haley Talbot, Annie Grayer, Sam Fossum, and Manu Raju.

The controversial hiring of D'Esposito's partner and mistress has raised concerns about potential political favoritism, potentially damaging his image in upcoming elections. The principles outlined in the House of Representatives' ethics handbook might be scrutinized in light of this situation.

