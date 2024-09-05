Republican contender Liz Cheney is pursuing a bid for Harris' position.

Liz Cheney, a firm Republican conservative, intends to cast her vote for the progressive Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, in the upcoming presidential election. She clarified her stance at an event in Duke University, North Carolina, stating, "As a conservative, as someone who values the Constitution deeply, I've weighed this heavily. And due to the hazard that Donald Trump presents, I'm not just refusing to support Donald Trump, I'm voting for Kamala Harris."

Cheney further expressed her belief that not voting for Trump, especially in crucial swing states, isn't sufficient to hinder him. Close contests are anticipated in states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, where every vote holds significant weight. These states could tip the scale in the election as polls indicate a tight race between Harris and Trump.

Predictable Decision from Cheney

Liz Cheney, the daughter of former US Vice President Dick Cheney, has emerged as one of the most outspoken and consistent Trump critics among Republicans lately. This stance has cost her dearly, resulting in her removal from her party leadership role and eventually losing her seat in the House of Representatives. Her commitment to the investigation into the Capitol attack and her consistent warnings about Trump posing a danger to democracy earned her considerable criticism within her party. Cheney publicly opposed Trump only following the Capitol attack, though she had previously supported many of his policies.

Given her stance, it wasn't a surprise when Cheney decided to make her mark in this election. There were whispers of her potential appearance at the Democratic convention in Chicago in August, but she ultimately did not attend. However, her Republican colleague, Adam Kinzinger, who was a lone GOP member on the Capitol committee, did deliver a speech there.

Despite facing backlash within her party, I'm not going to let the criticism deter me from following my convictions. I'm not going to remain silent about the threats to democracy, even if it means voting against my own party.

