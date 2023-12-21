Reports: Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount consider merger

According to the report, the talks are at an early stage with an open outcome. Warner Bros. Discovery includes the Hollywood studio Warner Bros. as well as the channels CNN, HBO and Discovery. The group was created in 2022 through the acquisition of WarnerMedia by Discovery for 43 billion dollars (around 39 billion euros today). Paramount includes the film studio Paramount Pictures, the television giant CBS and the music channel MTV, among others.

According to "Axios", CEOs Zaslav and Bakish discussed ways in which the two groups could benefit from each other's strengths. For example, the streaming services could be merged to provide more competition for the industry giants Netflix and Disney+.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a market value of 28.4 billion dollars as measured by the share price at the close of trading on Wednesday. The market value of Paramount is around 10.3 billion dollars. The reports of a possible merger caused Warner's share price to fall by more than five percent.

