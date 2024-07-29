Reports of confrontation in an Israeli military camp

Reports of confrontation at Israeli military camp

During a raid by the Israeli military police at a military base, confrontations occurred with soldiers stationed there, according to Israeli media reports. The police arrived at the Sde Teiman base near the desert city of Beersheba to arrest soldiers on suspicion of abuse, several Israeli media outlets reported. They were investigating allegations of severe abuse of a Palestinian detainee. An Israeli military spokesperson said the incident report was being reviewed.

The Sde Teiman detention facility also holds fighters from an elite unit of the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas. Human rights group Amnesty International recently accused Israel of abusing and torturing Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of so-called security prisoners are currently held in Israeli prisons. Many were arrested during the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas and other groups, and many more were arrested during the subsequent Gaza war.

The Israeli military spokesperson released a statement, detailing their response to the allegations in the aforementioned reports. Subsequent reports indicated that an internal investigation was launched to examine the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

