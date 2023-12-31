Skip to content
Reports: Brazilian club interested in Borré

Rafael Borré is actually on loan from Frankfurt to Bremen until the end of the season. However, the offensive man's advisors are said to have registered the interest of another club with the clubs.

Werder's Rafael Borré (l) fights for the ball against Augsburg's Elvis Rexhbecaj.
Werder Bremen attacker Rafael Borré is said to have aroused the interest of Brazilian first division club International Porto Alegre. As reported by the multimedia portal "Deichstube", the Colombian international's advisors have informed the Bremen club and his club Eintracht Frankfurt of this. Werder loaned Borré from Hesse in the summer. The Brazilians want to sign the attacking player in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had already written about the agreement between Borré and the Brazilian club on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. Negotiations to conclude the agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt are currently underway. A week ago, Bremen's head of professional soccer, Clemens Fritz, told the "Deichstube" that the rumors surrounding the transfer were "nonsense".

Werder loaned Borré out in the summer. The loan deal is set to run until the summer. So far, the attacker has fitted in well with the Hanseatic club, scoring four goals and recently improving his performances.

Source: www.stern.de

