US election campaign - Reports: Biden rejects withdrawal in letter to Democrats

US-President Joe Biden reportedly rejected demands from democratic congressmembers, as per media reports, for him to drop out of the race in a letter. "I am resolutely determined to stay in the race until the end and defeat Donald Trump," Biden wrote in the two-page document, which was obtained by CNN and the "New York Times."

In the past few days, he conducted extensive talks with party leaders, elected officials, and voters, he continued. "I have listened to the concerns of the people - their sincere fears and anxieties about what is at stake in this election. I am not oblivious to them." However, he would not withdraw if he was not absolutely convinced he was the best candidate to win against his Republican challenger Trump.

In the democratic primaries, millions of women and men cast their votes, Biden added. This should be acknowledged: "Shall we just say that the process means nothing? That voters have no say? I refuse to do that."

