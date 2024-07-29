Gaza War - Reports about confrontation in Israeli military camp

At a raid by the Israeli military police at a military base, there have been confrontations with soldiers stationed there, according to Israeli media reports. The policemen reportedly entered the Sde Teiman camp near the desert city of Beersheba to arrest soldiers over allegations of misconduct, several Israeli media outlets reported. They were investigating claims of a severe case of mistreatment of a Palestinian detainee. An Israeli army spokesperson said they were checking the report on the clash.

In the Sde Teiman detention center, fighters from Hamas' elite unit are also being held. Amnesty International had recently criticized Israel for mistreating and torturing Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of so-called security detainees are being held in Israeli prisons. Many were arrested during the massacre of terrorists from Hamas and other groups on October 7, and many more during the following Gaza War.

