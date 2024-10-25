Reporters allegedly targeted in suspected Israeli assault

Controversial clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon continue to escalate, with recent events resulting in grave consequences. As reported by state media, three media personnel lost their lives in an attack believed to be orchestrated by Israel. Last night, Israeli military aircraft carried out an attack near the Syrian border, as per the state-run National News Agency. Al-Majadeen, a pro-Iranian Lebanese TV station, reported that two of their employees at the station, a cameraman and a technician, were tragically killed in the Israeli attack in southern Lebanon. Additionally, Al-Manar, a TV station operated by the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, reported that one of their photographers was also claimed in the attack.

Lebanon's acting Information Minister, Siad al-Makari, expressed his condemnation towards the suspected Israeli attack in Hasbaya, accusing the Israeli military of intentionally targeting media representatives. He stated that 18 journalists from several media organizations were present at the location, and this, he argued, constitutes a war crime. Photos from the scene showed destructed vehicles with visible "Press" markings, as well as debris from a building.

Rassan ben Dajdu, the chief of Al-Majadin, also placed blame on Israel for the attack, expressing his strong opposition also as a violation of international humanitarian law. The station reported earlier this week that one of their offices in southern Beirut was targeted by the Israeli army. Israel, however, has not yet commented on the attack in Hasbaya.

Additional Attacks and Casualties

Furthermore, the National News Agency reported that Israeli combat aircraft destroyed two buildings in southern Beirut, resulting in a large fire. The attack also led to the collapse of two structures. Israel issued prior evacuation warnings for the Hezbollah stronghold. Concurrently, the Israeli army stated that five of their soldiers had lost their lives during clashes in southern Lebanon, increasing the total number of Israeli soldiers who have died since ground operations in Lebanon began on September 30 to 32.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented at least 128 journalist and media worker fatalities in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Israel, and Lebanon since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began last October.

Following the start of the war with Hamas, Hezbollah, an ally of Iran and Islamist Hamas, launched a second front with persistent rocket attacks on northern Israel. As a reaction, Israel targeted sites in the neighboring country. The conflict in the Gaza Strip was initiated by an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. In recent weeks, the Israeli army has significantly intensified its air attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and also commenced land operations against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon around three weeks ago.

