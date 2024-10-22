Reportedly, Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer, as per a creditable source.

Harvey Weinstein's medical condition has been identified as chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone marrow cancer, according to a reliable source. They added that he is currently receiving treatment at Rikers Island in New York.

Weinstein's longstanding representative, Juda Engelmayer, chose not to comment on the matter when approached by CNN. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, did not immediately respond to CNN's request for a comment.

Weinstein's New York-based prison consultant and authorized healthcare representative, Craig Rothfeld, refuted the rumors surrounding Weinstein's health.

"It is deeply disturbing and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a topic of public discussion. Due to Mr. Weinstein's right to privacy, we will not provide any further comments," Rothfeld stated to CNN.

The initial disclosure was made by NBC News.

Recently, Weinstein underwent an emergency heart operation. His spokesperson announced to CNN at the time that he was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in New York for the surgery and was discharged shortly afterwards.

"As we have thoroughly mentioned earlier, Mr. Weinstein has numerous major health issues that require continuous treatment," Weinstein's representatives stated in September.

A week after his heart surgery, Weinstein attended a court hearing where he denied any wrongdoing in response to a first-degree criminal sex act charge he faced after being indicted by a grand jury earlier in the month.

In the early part of this year, an appellate court reversed Weinstein's 2020 conviction, which served as a significant moment in the #MeToo movement. Tentatively scheduled for retrial in New York on November 12, Weinstein's conviction is subject to revision, although prosecutors aim to combine his cases into a single trial—an action that his defense strongly challenges.

Regarding the potential impact of Weinstein's cancer diagnosis on his upcoming trial, his spokesperson, Engelmayer, chose not to comment.

Weinstein's team has ensured that his medical condition does not interfere with his entertainment ventures, arranging for him to participate in pre-recorded interviews for a documentary series. Despite his illness, Weinstein expressed his continued passion for the entertainment industry.

