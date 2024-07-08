Skip to content
Report: Two injured in knife attack in Stuttgart

The elderly victims were attacked at night in a waiting room at the main station. One arrest was made.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
There was an incident at Stuttgart main station in which two people were injured.
Two people were injured in a knife attack in the waiting room of Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof, according to a "Bild" report. The police initially confirmed that there were two injured persons: a 69-year-old and a 63-year-old. A suspect was arrested. There was a police operation at around 2.10 am. The spokesperson could not say how seriously the two people were injured. Further information was not available at first.

The suspect was taken into custody for questioning regarding the crime at the Stuttgart Central Station knife attack. The knife attack at Baden-Württemberg's Central Station in Stuttgart, Germany, left two individuals, aged 69 and 63, injured. Authorities are still investigating the severity of the injuries sustained during the incident.

