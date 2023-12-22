Report: Trump wanted to manipulate election officials in Michigan

In the presidential election, many Republican-dominated states and districts are going to the Democrats - including Wayne County. According to a newspaper report, Donald Trump personally contacted the election workers after the defeat and wants to exert influence.

According to a media report, former US President Donald Trump is said to have tried to prevent two election inspectors in the US state of Michigan from certifying the results in their district following his defeat in November 2020. The Detroit News published recordings of a phone call in which Trump tells the two Republican members of the election review board in Wayne County that they would look bad if they were confirmed. "We can't let these people take our country away from us," Trump added.

Also present during the phone call was the head of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Ronna McDaniel. According to the recordings, she instructed the two election inspectors "not to sign". "We will get you lawyers," McDaniel continued. Trump also emphasized: "We'll take care of it."

According to the newspaper report, the phone call took place two weeks after the presidential election, in which Trump lost the state of Michigan to his challenger Joe Biden. According to "The Detroit News", around 18 percent of Michigan residents live in Wayne County. Around 878,000 votes were cast there in the 2020 presidential election.

RNC leader McDaniel now told "The Detroit News" that she had "publicly and repeatedly" said at the time "that there was ample evidence to warrant an audit". A spokesperson for Trump stated that the ex-president's actions were part of his duty to "ensure the integrity of elections, including the investigation into the rigged and stolen 2020 presidential election".

Biden had defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election. However, Trump, who wants to run again for the Republicans in the 2024 presidential election, refused to acknowledge his defeat and made widely refuted allegations of massive electoral fraud. The 77-year-old has since been indicted twice for his attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election in order to stay in power.

