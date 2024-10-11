Report reveals Gottschalk allegedly physically interacted with female co-stars on set under the guise of work-related actions.

In his three-decade stint as the host of "Wetten, dass..?," Thomas Gottschalk occasionally found himself in close proximity to female guests on the couch. He clarifies this in a recent interview, stating, "I merely engaged in physical contact with women in a professional capacity, much like an actor planting a kiss on-screen due to script requirements. I don't wish to be labeled as a predator for these actions."

In the said interview, Gottschalk addressed old footage of him brushing female guests' knees that have resurfaced online. He shares, "I would certainly steer clear of such behavior today due to social sensitivities, which were not as prevalent back then. I'd also think twice before ascending an elevator with only a woman for fear of triggering a #MeToo backlash."

The veteran host previously stated that he could only recall instances of lightly touching someone's knee twice. The Spice Girls, upon further scrutiny, appeared to exhibit discomfort in response to his actions. Gottschalk retaliated, "My intentions towards the Spice Girls were never sexual in nature. They were just guests on the show during the '90s, and their suggestive numbers contributed to an overall flirtatious atmosphere."

In the interview, Gottschalk clarified that his physical contact with women was purely professional, comparing it to acting requirements. Today, he regrets engaging in behaviors like brushing a woman's knee due to changed societal sensitivities.

Read also: