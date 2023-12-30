Soccer - Report: RB fan curve gets facility for choreographies

According to a media report,RB Leipzig is planning an innovation for supporters in its stadium. According to a report in the Bild newspaper, a system is to be built in front of Leipzig's fan curve to vertically raise motifs for choreographies. The request had come from the Bundesliga club's active fan scene. The installation, which may be completed this season, will cost around 100,000 euros.

Picture report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de