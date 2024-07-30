- Report: Previous activities of Prince Reuß as a "Reichsbürger"

Prince Heinrich XIII. Reuss, dubbed the "Reichsbürger", is alleged to have pursued fringe ideas in another circle before reportedly founding the so-called Reuss group. According to an MDR report, he was part of a group called "Kompetenzteam Freies Deutschland" as early as spring 2019. While some members of this group were known to security authorities, it is not linked to the charges against the Reuss group.

Investigators became aware of the association of Prince Heinrich XIII. Reuss, whose members are now standing trial in Munich, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt am Main, during their investigations into the "Vereinigte Patrioten", a "Reichsbürger" group that allegedly planned to kidnap Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

The Reuss group became publicly known following a large-scale anti-terror raid at the end of 2022. The 26 suspects are said to have planned a violent coup against the federal government, knowingly accepting casualties. Reuss himself is standing trial in Frankfurt am Main. Until the verdict, the accused are presumed innocent.

"Reichsbürger" do not recognize the Federal Republic and its laws. The scene is very heterogeneous, consisting of esotericists, conspiracy theorists, and a part that is assigned to the right-wing extremist spectrum.

The Commission has been monitoring the activities of the Reuss group, which includes Prince Heinrich XIII. Reuss, due to their association with other extremist groups like the "Vereinigte Patrioten." The Commission is closely watching the trial of the 26 suspects, all members of the Reuss group, who are accused of planning a violent coup against the federal government.

Read also: