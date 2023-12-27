Report: "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead

Most recently, the police investigated the actor on drug charges. According to media reports, Lee was banned from television and advertising projects as a result. South Korea has very strict anti-drug laws.

Lee is best known to international audiences from the 2019 film"Parasite" by director Bong Joon Ho. The black comedy was the first non-English-language film in history to win the top prize for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars and was also awarded the Oscars for Best International Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

"Parasite", a mixture of social satire and thriller, is about the scion of a poor South Korean family who gets a job as a tutor for the daughter of a rich businessman - played by Lee. With black humor, the film tells how the son gradually places his entire family as employees with his new employer. The movie then heads towards a bloody ending.

Source: www.stern.de