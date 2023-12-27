Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsfounddeadyonhap news agencydrugsoscar"parasite" actorleeparasitereport:vehiclesun-kyunsouth koreaseoulpolicesocial satire

Report: "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead

The South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known from the Oscar-winning social satire "Parasite", is dead according to a media report. The actor's body was found in a vehicle in a park in the capital Seoul, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday. The 48-year-old is believed to have...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Lee Sun-kyun.aussiedlerbote.de
Lee Sun-kyun.aussiedlerbote.de

Report: "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead

Most recently, the police investigated the actor on drug charges. According to media reports, Lee was banned from television and advertising projects as a result. South Korea has very strict anti-drug laws.

Lee is best known to international audiences from the 2019 film"Parasite" by director Bong Joon Ho. The black comedy was the first non-English-language film in history to win the top prize for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars and was also awarded the Oscars for Best International Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

"Parasite", a mixture of social satire and thriller, is about the scion of a poor South Korean family who gets a job as a tutor for the daughter of a rich businessman - played by Lee. With black humor, the film tells how the son gradually places his entire family as employees with his new employer. The movie then heads towards a bloody ending.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Floods in Essen.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Greens call for additional investment in flood protection

In view of the current flooding in Germany caused by persistent rainfall, the Greens have called for additional investment in flood protection. "Where cities are right next to the water, we need additional investment in technical flood protection such as dykes and retention basins," said...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest