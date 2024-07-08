Soccer Bundesliga - Report: Palhinha's move to FC Bayern perfect

The transfer of Portuguese national player Joao Palhinha (28) from Fulham FC to FC Bayern Munchen seems to be perfect. According to TV broadcaster Sky, the defensive midfielder receives a four-year contract with an option for an additional year. The transfer will be officially announced once the last formalities between the player and Fulham FC have been resolved, it is stated.

Munich reportedly pays the English Premier League team a fixed transfer fee of 46 million Euro, which can still increase due to bonus payments.

Palhinha was a target for Bayern Munich last summer. The Munich trainer Thomas Tuchel had particularly wanted a defensively-oriented six for the midfield. The acquisition of the 30-time national player, who had switched to England in 2022, failed on the last day of the transfer period, as Fulham FC did not release him without a replacement.

