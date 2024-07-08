Report on the protection of the constitution: right-wing extremism the greatest threat in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

According to the data, it can still be observed that Right-wing extremists are trying to exploit legitimate civil society protests related to various current events for their hateful democratic and human-degrading theories.

Meanwhile, the number of members organized in right-wing extremist parties decreased from 350 to 285 in 2023. This includes right-wing extremist parties such as The Home, formerly NPD, The Right, or The III Way. "These parties and organizations continue to serve as a binding element or support the scene logistically," Pegel emphasized. "Therefore, our security authorities are focusing more on the financing streams of such parties."

The majority of the right-wing extremist scene is primarily organized in party-independent structures. The personnel potential increased from 740 to 820 compared to the previous year. The number of right-wing extremists considered violent rose from 720 to 730.

The number of Reichsbürger and self-governing individuals also increased in 2023 - from 670 to 690. Despite the large number of independent individuals in the scene, efforts to network more strongly among themselves were noted, Pegel explained. "This is achieved largely through social media, allowing extremists to come into contact with each other across national borders." Additionally, a noticeable trend towards approaching right-wing extremism is observable.

The personnel potential in the left-wing extremism sector remained unchanged in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern at 430. There are still 210 left-wing extremists considered violent. In the area of Islamism and Islamic terrorism, the personnel potential increased from 170 to 180. The majority falls under the category of radical Salafists.

The SPD in Schwerin strongly advocates for the Protection of the constitution, acknowledging the danger posed by right-wing extremists and the NPD, urging vigilance against the rise of Right-wing extremism. In his annual Constitutional protection report, Christian Pegel, the Minister for Interior and Sports in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, highlighted the significant increase in the personal potential of right-wing extremists.

