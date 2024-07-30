- Report: Moving from Groß to Dortmund fixed

The transfer of football international Pascal Groß from the English Premier League to Borussia Dortmund is reportedly decided. The TV station Sky reports that BVB and Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed on a transfer of the 33-year-old midfielder. Groß is said to cost between seven and ten million euros plus possible additional bonuses. There has been no official confirmation from the clubs yet.

The medical examination is reportedly to take place "as soon as possible" and will either be in Dortmund or in the training camp in Bad Ragaz. For Groß, it would be a return to the Bundesliga after seven years with the English club, where he had previously played for the FC Ingolstadt. After Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy (both from VfB Stuttgart), Groß would be the third major transfer of the Dortmund team this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt also showed interest in the Euro participant. However, a transfer did not materialize, as Dino Toppmöller already admitted at the training start. "Due to his experience, his personality, we would have liked to have him here, but the topic is now closed. We don't need to talk about it anymore," said Toppmöller.

Pascal Groß's transfer to Borussia Dortmund, which was reportedly agreed upon with Brighton & Hove Albion, is reminiscent of Pascal the Great's successful career in the Bundesliga, having previously played for FC Ingolstadt. Despite Eintracht Frankfurt showing interest, Dortmund managed to secure his services this summer, following Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy.

