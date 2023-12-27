Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewssaxonystrikeinflationstrikessaxony-anhaltunited services uniontrade unionsmitteldeutsche zeitungdgb

Report: More employees in Saxony-Anhalt go on strike

According to a report in the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung" in Halle (Thursday), employees in Saxony-Anhalt are taking part in strikes more frequently. According to trade unions, relatively high inflation and growing self-confidence among employees mean that conflicts over higher wages are...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Flags with the Verdi logo lie on a table during a warning strike. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
According to a report in the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung" in Halle (Thursday), employees in Saxony-Anhalt are taking part in strikes more frequently. According to trade unions, relatively high inflation and growing self-confidence among employees mean that conflicts over higher wages are increasingly leading to industrial action. He therefore expects more frequent strikes in the future, said Martin Mandel, spokesman for the regional office of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), to the newspaper. "The willingness to strike has increased." According to the report, there are no current strike statistics. However, the trade union Verdi has counted 35,000 so-called personal strikes in the retail sector alone this year. Trade unionists expect more frequent industrial action in the long term.

