Middle East - Report: Hamas chief allegedly narrowly escaped Israel's army

According to a media report, the head of the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip narrowly escaped from the Israeli army. The Israeli TV station Channel 13 reported on Tuesday evening that soldiers had come several times to places where Jihia Sinwar is said to have stayed until shortly beforehand.

According to the report, there are indications that the 61-year-old never stays in one place for long. According to Israeli media, he fled from the north of the Gaza Strip at the beginning of the war and is now staying in the city of Chan Junis in the south of the coastal region. This is considered a Hamas stronghold. The army announced on Tuesday evening that it intended to intensify its operations there.

Sinwar is regarded as one of the planners of the massacre in Israel, in which around 1200 Israelis were killed. He was convicted by Israel in 1988 for the murder of four suspected collaborators and two Israeli soldiers. He subsequently spent more than two decades in Israeli custody. In 2011, Sinwar was released as one of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli soldier Gilad Schalit, who was kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. In 2017, Sinwar then became the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Source: www.stern.de