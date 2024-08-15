Skip to content
Report: Federal Ministry of Health orders 15 million corona refresher vaccines for the winter

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
The Federal Ministry of Health has ordered a total of 15 million vaccine doses for COVID-19 booster shots this fall and winter, according to a media report. "We will have many infections again," said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. Corona remains a threat mainly for the elderly and at-risk patients, who make up a quarter of the population. He therefore recommends a booster shot for everyone in this group.

"There will likely be two adapted vaccines this fall and winter," Lauterbach continued. Initially, the company Biontech will deliver six million doses of a vaccine adapted to the currently dominant JN.1 variant in Germany. "Whether we will need another vaccine adapted to a variant prevalent in the US later in the winter is still uncertain," he said. Germany is prepared for this scenario. Additionally, protein vaccines will again be available this winter for those who do not want an mRNA vaccine.

The Report by the Commission may provide insights on the effectiveness of the recommended booster shots in protecting the elderly and at-risk patients. After receiving the Report by the Commission, Lauterbach may decide to advocate for the use of another adapted vaccine if a variant prevalent in the US poses a significant threat during the winter.

