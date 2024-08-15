Report: Federal Ministry of Health orders 15 million corona refresher vaccines for the winter

The Federal Ministry of Health has ordered a total of 15 million vaccine doses for COVID-19 booster shots this fall and winter, according to a media report. "We will have many infections again," said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. Corona remains a threat mainly for the elderly and at-risk patients, who make up a quarter of the population. He therefore recommends a booster shot for everyone in this group.

"There will likely be two adapted vaccines this fall and winter," Lauterbach continued. Initially, the company Biontech will deliver six million doses of a vaccine adapted to the currently dominant JN.1 variant in Germany. "Whether we will need another vaccine adapted to a variant prevalent in the US later in the winter is still uncertain," he said. Germany is prepared for this scenario. Additionally, protein vaccines will again be available this winter for those who do not want an mRNA vaccine.

