Soccer - Report: Ex-Bayern star Thiago ends soccer career

Former Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara apparently ends his career. This was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on the online platform X. Thiago reportedly intends to start a new chapter in football after a few months of rest. The 33-year-old midfielder was under contract with Liverpool in the past season, but had been struggling with injuries recently.

Thiago played a total of 235 matches in official games for Munich between 2013 and 2020 (31 goals, 37 assists). In addition to seven German championships and four titles in the DFB-Pokal, he won the Champions League with Munich in 2020 under the current Barcelona trainer Hansi Flick. Thiago had already won the most important European club competition in 2011 with FC Barcelona.

Thiago gained cult status in Munich due to a quote from the then Bayern trainer Pep Guardiola in 2013, who, looking at Bayern's transfer strategy, demanded: "Thiago or nothing." Bayern eventually signed the technician for €25 million.

Thiago's impressive career with FC Barcelona included winning the Champions League in 2011. Despite his success with Bayern Munich, earning cult status under Pep Guardiola and securing titles in Germany and Europe, Thiago decided to join Liverpool FC in 2020. England's Premier League team faced stiff competition in the transfer market, as Thiago was also coveted by other top-tier clubs, such as FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich in Germany. However, his time at Liverpool was marred by injuries, and now, as Thiago prepares for a new chapter in football, the future of the Spanish midfielder remains a topic of interest for transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and soccer fans worldwide.

Read also: