- Report by Dortmund on loan from Yan Couto

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly on the verge of securing the services of right-back Yan Couto. The Bundesliga side has allegedly reached an agreement with English champions Manchester City for a one-year loan with an option to buy, according to Sky. The conditions for a permanent transfer of the 22-year-old Brazilian are said to be easily achievable. However, the deal is not yet complete, with minor details still to be ironed out, Sky reported. All parties involved are keen to push the transfer through.

