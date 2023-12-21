Soccer - Report: Baumgart no longer coach at 1. FC Köln
Steffen Baumgart is no longer coach of Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Köln, according to a report in Thursday's "Bild". The 51-year-old and the club's management are said to have agreed to part ways one day after the 2-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin.
Source: www.stern.de