Report: Baumgart no longer coach at 1. FC Köln

Steffen Baumgart is no longer the coach of Bundesliga soccer club 1. FC Köln, according to a report in Thursday's "Bild". According to the report, the 51-year-old and the club's management agreed to part ways one day after the 2-0 defeat at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
