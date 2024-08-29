- Replacing Public Services: Cost Prohibitive for Robra

The federal administration's proposal to progressively eliminate monetary assistance to churches in Saxony-Anhalt encounters resistance. "At the moment, we have absolutely no inclination towards a sale of these funds," expressed State Chancellor Rainer Robra (CDU) to the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung". "The states are financially incapable of affording such a sale, considering their present financial position and the debt cap currently in place." At this juncture, no legislation is required. "The order for a sale exists, but without a doubt, it is not urgent."

Regardless of the federal states' objection, the coalition government has pledged to present a draft bill this autumn. The reform could be structured in such a manner that the Bundesrat does not need to endorse it.

In Germany, churches receive these monetary assistance as compensation for the confiscation of German churches and monasteries at the onset of the 19th century during the secularization process. Besides Hamburg and Bremen, all other federal states contribute an annual sum to the Catholic and Protestant churches. Last year, this sum amounted to approximately 550 million euros nationwide. This implies that even individuals not affiliated with any religious group contribute to it - and this figure is continually growing each year.

Churches in Saxony-Anhalt, according to the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung", are said to be favorable to a sale. Albrecht Steinhaeuser, the representative for the Protestant churches in the state parliament and government, told the newspaper, "It would have to be a figure that we could generate equivalent returns on the capital market with a four percent interest rate. That would be around 25 times the state payments, which is a feasible figure." This would result in a sale price of 1.1 billion euros for Saxony-Anhalt. Steinhaeuser also considers the transfer of land and property as a possible option.

