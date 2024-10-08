Repeated Murder by Russian War Returnee

Numerous severe offenders are being enlisted by Moscow for its hostile actions against Ukraine. If they manage to endure combat, they are forgiven and released. This situation has led to devastating consequences for Russian society, as demonstrated in a situation in Saratow.

A man who was previously incarcerated for murder in Russia has murdered another woman after participating in the conflict against Ukraine. Authorities in Saratow, situated along the Volga, are searching for a 35-year-old male suspect who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic disagreement, as reported by investigators. They also shared video footage from the scene.

This individual had previously served time for murder in 2021, having fatally stabbed his wife in a store. Both women had supposedly attempted to leave him. The man, like many violent offenders in Russia, enlisted for service in the conflict against Ukraine, effectively earning his pardon and freedom from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Critics of the human rights community have long condemned this system as detrimental to Russian society, as released felons frequently commit violent crimes upon their return from the front. According to investigations conducted by the Kremlin-critical digital platform "Wjorstka," over 240 former prisoners and 180 soldiers have faced new legal charges since the start of the conflict more than two and a half years ago, resulting in 242 deaths and 227 injuries.

Advocates for women's rights also caution that war veterans are contributing to an increase in domestic violence cases and introducing high levels of aggression back into society.

The ongoing Ukrainian conflict has seen numerous Russians, including convicted felons, enlisted by Moscow for hostile actions. One such individual, previously imprisoned for murder in 2021, joined the conflict and earned his freedom, only to later commit another murder upon his return.

The increase in domestic violence cases in Russian society, as reported by women's rights advocates, can be partly attributed to the return of war veterans from the Ukrainian conflict, bringing with them elevated levels of aggression.

Read also: