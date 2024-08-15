- Rents above average on East Frisian islands

In the East Frisian Islands, renting costs significantly more than in the rest of Lower Saxony. The average net cold rents were not only well above the state average of 6.56 euros per square meter, as reported by the State Statistical Office in Hannover, but also above the national average of 7.28 euros per square meter.

The highest average net cold rents were paid on Langeoog, at 10.75 euros per square meter. According to the statistics, this was followed by the islands of Spiekeroog (10.55 euros), Norderney (10.53 euros), Juist (10.19 euros), Wangerooge (9.59 euros), Borkum (8.74 euros), and Baltrum (8.37 euros).

In the state capital, Hannover, the average net cold rent was 7.61 euros per square meter. The counties of Harburg (8.17 euros per square meter), Lüneburg (7.80 euros), and the independent city of Oldenburg (7.79 euros) also had average net cold rents above the national average. In the city of Göttingen, an average of 8.38 euros per square meter had to be paid.

At the lower end of the average net rent prices were the counties of Holzminden (4.56 euros per square meter) and Lüchow-Dannenberg (4.75 euros).

The census created a new database on population, buildings, and living situations, demographics, education, and employment. In Lower Saxony, around 800,000 people participated in a household survey, and around 2.5 million property owners and around 650 housing companies participated in a building and housing census.

