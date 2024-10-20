Renowned Olympic athlete has a life expectancy of two to four years.

At 48, renowned British cyclist Sir Chris Hoy sadly spends the majority of his life now. This six-time Olympic track cycling champion has publicly disclosed for the first time that he's battling terminal cancer.

Known for his victories in the Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and London 2012 Summer Olympics, Sir Chris Hoy shared with "The Sunday Times" that his doctors state the cancer is incurable and he has a life span of 2 to 4 years.

The media personality unveiled his cancer struggle in February, revealed in 2020, yet had not specified its type up until now. He shared the painful revelation that it's prostate cancer that spread to his bones, with tumors also appearing in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine, and ribs.

The heartbreaking diagnosis shocked him last year, initially diagnosing him with a simple shoulder strain. Upon recommendation from a physiotherapist, hospital examinations soon followed, but instead of a few days off training, the doctor shattered his expectation by announcing his cancer diagnosis. Struggling with panic attacks and despair, he and his partner Sara had to find a way to convey this difficult truth to their young children, Callum and Chloe, aged 10 and 7 respectively.

Today, Sir Chris Hoy expresses he has grown more comfortable with the diagnosis. Reflecting on life’s natural cycle, he shares "I've come to terms with it in a way that as unnatural as it feels, it is what it is. We're all born, and we all die, and this is just a part of the process."

In 2009, he was honored with a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II for his remarkable achievements, allowing us to address him as Sir Chris Hoy.

Despite his battling terminal cancer, Sir Chris Hoy still finds joy in cycling as a way to cope with his condition. His love for cycling, which led to six Olympic titles, continues to inspire him.

Despite the physical challenges brought by his cancer, Sir Chris Hoy remains active in cycling events, showing that his passion for the sport remains strong.

