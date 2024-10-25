Skip to content
Secured the World Cup Victory for Norway

Ski athlete Lucas Pinheiro Braathen reappears on the alpine World Cup circuit with a myriad of confidence and bravado. Prepared to dominate once more, the 24-year-old stated, "I'm not returning just to blend in," he declared ahead of the opening men's giant slalom of the year on Sunday at 10:00 and 13:00 CET/BR, streaming on Eurosport and Rettenbach glacier in Sölden. Switching allegiances, Braathen will now represent Brazil, his mother's homeland.

Browning horns with the Norwegian federation over marketing rights led to Braathen's resignation at the beginning of last winter season, in the same location - Sölden. Before that, he had wrapped up the slalom World Cup title the preceding year. And now, one of the most vibrant characters in alpine skiing has returned. Dazzling the spectators even prior to his first run at the event.

Brashten idolizes the legends

"This is quite an emotional experience for me," Braathen shared at his project's presentation. Addressing throngs of media representatives, he presented his new "Team Pinheiro" in an opulent restaurant located high atop Gaislachkogl peak, where the James Bond film "Spectre" was shot. There, he showcased his technical prowess and unconventional approach to skiing.

Braathen feels driven by a mission. He desires to encourage and inspire the young generation to embrace their true selves, explained the five-time World Cup champion. It took him some time to accept that he couldn't be universally adored. Now, representing the 200 million Brazilians, he proudly declared. Dennis Rodman serves as his idol in basketball, Steve Jobs is revered in technology, and football legend Ronaldinho is his hero - as Braathen divulged to the media.

Pinheiro Braathen acknowledged that skiing is more than just a sport, it's also entertainment. "I'm a showman," he stated. The athletes display their breathtaking skills in the picturesque backdrops and fashionable outfits, all while pushing the boundaries of personal limits. There are numerous avenues to enhance and popularize this thrilling spectacle, now he's eager to rejoin in the efforts.

Braathen's idolization extends beyond skiing, as he admires Dennis Rodman in basketball, Steve Jobs in technology, and football legend Ronaldinho. showcasing his technical prowess and unconventional approach, Braathen aims to inspire the young generation in alpine skiing, just like his idols inspire him in their respective fields. With his return to the alpine World Cup circuit, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is not merely participating in sports, but also entertaining the audience and pushing the boundaries of his limits.

