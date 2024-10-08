Renowned Cuban baseball pitcher Luis Tiant passes away at the age of 83

Known by the nickname "El Tiante" and famous for his distinctive handlebar mustache, this right-hander toiled for six different MLB teams throughout his 19-year career. He donned the uniforms of Cleveland, Minnesota, Boston, the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh, and ultimately, the California Angels.

Tiant's pitching style was as distinctive as his famous 'stache. His wind-up was nothing short of unique, involving a lengthy twist at the hip that practically turned his entire body away from home plate, offering a glimpse of his famous number 23 jersey to the batter. He then released the ball with a near-sidearm throw.

John Henry, principal owner of the Boston Red Sox, where Tiant played from 1971-78, had this to say about the hurler: "Luis had an unforgettable aura that made you feel like you were part of his world. He was a pitcher with extraordinary talent, achieving so much with a style that was uniquely his own. But what truly set Luis apart was his passion for life, embracing every moment with an infectious energy, even in the face of his numerous challenges. He poured his heart into his love for the game and the people around him. He was captivating and possessed a smile that could brighten up Fenway Park. Luis was one-of-a-kind, and we at the Red Sox will miss him deeply."

Born in Marianao, Tiant led the American League in ERA on two occasions and accumulated 229 wins throughout his career, according to MLB.

He was enshrined in the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997 and was named an MLB All-Star three times.

"Today is a very sad day. My friend and teammate, Luis Tiant, has passed away," Tiant's former teammate and nine-time All-Star Fred Lynn shared on X, formerly Twitter.

"A dominating pitcher with an excellent sense of humor who loved his family and baseball. I already miss him....RIP my friend."

Tiant's love for sports extended beyond baseball, often participating in friendly pick-up games of soccer and handball with his teammates. His competitive spirit and passion for these sports were just as evident as his prowess on the mound.

Despite his retirement from professional baseball, Tiant continued to be involved in the sport, frequently attending Red Sox games and even throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park.

Read also: