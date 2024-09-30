Renowned country musician Kris Kristofferson has passed away.

Instead of delving into literature, Kris Kristofferson opted for a job as a janitor at a record label, marking the start of his remarkable journey as a singer, songwriter, and country music star. This pioneering poet unfortunately drew his final breath at 88, surrounded by his beloved family.

Hailed as a significant country singer-songwriter, with popular hits like "Me and Bobby McGee" and acting triumphs alongside Barbra Streisand in "A Star Is Born," Kristofferson passed away peacefully at his home in Maui, Hawaii. A family representative announced that no specific reason was provided for his demise.

A prodigy in his own right, Kristofferson was an athlete with the poetic grace, a former military officer, and helicopter pilot who traded in his academic Rhodes Scholar appointment for a janitorial role at Columbia Records, which surprisingly turned out to be a stellar career move. He climbed his way to success as a songwriter in Nashville, the epicenter of country music, crafting chart-toppers such as the Grammy Award-winning "Help Me Make It Through the Night," "For the Good Times," and even writing the number one hit, "Me and Bobby McGee," for his former companion, Janis Joplin.

In the early 1970s, Kristofferson gained renown as an artist whose raw, unpolished baritone voice was captivating, and as an in-demand actor, starring alongside Streisand in "A Star Is Born," a critically acclaimed and popular film of 1976. The world considered Kristofferson one of the greatest songwriters of all time; his compositions graced the voices of music icons like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joan Baez, Willie Nelson, Janis Joplin, and Ray Charles.

Kristofferson was born June 22, 1936, in Brownsville, Texas, and relocated frequently due to his father's Air Force career. After graduating from Pomona College in California, where Kristofferson excelled in football and rugby, he continued his education at Oxford University on a Rhodes scholarship and eventually joined the military. With exceptional talents, Kristofferson completed the prestigious Ranger School, mastered helicopter piloting, and rose to the rank of captain.

In 1965, Kristofferson was offered a teaching post at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York - his fascination for William Blake's poetry was palpable - but he turned down the opportunity to instead set off for Nashville. Kristofferson held down multiple jobs at Columbia Records, working as a janitor in their studio, providing him with the chance to pitch his tunes to the hottest recording stars. He also worked as a helicopter pilot, shuttling personnel between Louisiana oil fields and offshore drilling platforms.

During his tenure, Kristofferson penned several of his most notable tracks, such as "Help Me Make It Through the Night," which he asserted he wrote on an oil platform. His most daring composition inspired him to land his helicopter on Johnny Cash's front lawn, though Cash's version of the story portrayed a drunken Kristofferson bearing a cassette tape and beer. Cash enjoyed significant success with Kristofferson's melancholic ballad, "Sunday Morning Coming Down."

