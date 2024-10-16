Skip to content
Renowned combat photographer perishes at hands of offspring

 and  Lauren Adams
2 min read

Skilled photographer Paul Lowe, renowned for capturing images from perilous regions worldwide, has encountered an unfortunate end. It's regrettably reported that he was murdered, and there are suspicions pointing towards his own offspring.

This 61-year-old British photojournalist, who illuminated the siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, met his tragic end on a hiking trail in California on Saturday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has formally accused his 19-year-old son, Emir, of committing the homicide. As per reports from the BBC and the British "Guardian", Lowe succumbed to stab wounds near his neck.

The incident unfolded at 15:28 on Mountain Baldy Road, close to Stoddard Canyon Falls. Upon receiving reports of an assault with a lethal weapon, the authorities arrived and found a "Caucasian adult male with upper body injuries". At the scene, paramedics declared Lowe deceased.

Pursuit of Reconciliation

Following the incident, Lowe's son had allegedly fled the scene and later got involved in a car accident only a few kilometers away. There, he was apprehended for further questioning. Law enforcement officials have yet to pinpoint a motive for the heinous act.

King's College London expressed their dismay at Lowe's untimely demise with deep profundity. This award-winning photojournalist will be "greatly missed" in the world of war studies, where he served as a visiting professor.

Lowe's contributions to showcasing the siege of Sarajevo and its aftermath have been instrumental, as stated by a declaration on X. The team that collaborated with him on projects related to art and reconciliation reflects on their privilege of working alongside this legendary figure. The Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the United Kingdom shares their profound sadness over Lowe's sudden passing.

Over the years, Lowe has also documented the dismantling of the Berlin Wall, Mandela's release, the turmoil in the former Yugoslavia, and the annihilation of Grozny.

The United Kingdom was the home country of the esteemed photojournalist, Paul Lowe. Despite his international acclaim and extensive work in perilous regions, his tragic death occurred on a hiking trail in California.

