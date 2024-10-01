Renowned Broadway performer Gavin Creel, celebrated for his roles in 'Hello, Dolly!' and 'Waitress,' passes away at 48 years old.

Matt Polk, speaking on behalf of Creel's partner Alex Temple Ward, confirmed to CNN that Creel had passed away at his Manhattan residence on a Monday. Creel was a distinguished Broadway performer, renowned for his unstoppable zest, fervor, and limitless vigor on stage, while off stage, he dedicated his time to activism and community engagement.

An obituary supplied by Polk described Creel as such: "A celebrated Broadway star, his onstage performances radiated uncontainable vivacity, passion, and inexhaustible vitality, while his offstage life was dedicated to advocacy and community service."

Creel was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma in July 2024 and underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering, according to the obituary.

Originating the role of Jimmy Smith in the stage production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” in 2002, Creel made his Broadway debut in a performance that earned him his first Tony Award nomination in the best lead actor in a musical category. Known for his versatility, he excelled in both comedic and dramatic roles in numerous renowned Broadway and West End productions.

Creel earned his second Tony nomination in 2009 for his role as Claude Hooper Bukowski in the Broadway revival of “Hair.” In 2014, he won an Olivier Award for best actor in a musical for his portrayal of Elder Price in “The Book of Mormon.” In 2017, he won his first Tony for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in the revival of “Hello, Dolly!” alongside Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce.

During his acceptance speech for his first Tony, Creel thanked the musical theater department at his alma mater, the University of Michigan school of Music, Theater and Dance, mentioning that his education there "changed my life forever."

Hannah Waddingham, star of "Ted Lasso" and a seasoned stage actress, expressed her disbelief over Creel's passing on her Instagram on Monday, writing, "My heart is aching for you tonight, my friend. I'm so deeply saddened that you were taken away so soon. I will never forget you as long as I live."

Creel played the role of Dr. Pomatter in Sara Bareilles’ 2019 Broadway production of “Waitress” and reprised the role on London’s West End in 2020. His obituary referred to Bareilles as his "friend and artistic kindred spirit."

Together, Creel and Bareilles starred in the 2022 Broadway production of Sondheim and James Lapine’s “Into the Woods.”

The obituary concluded, "Gavin lived his life with joy, ethical integrity, humor, quick wit, and elegance. His radiant presence and selfless nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and cherished him."

Creel is survived by his mother Nancy Clemens Creel, father James William Creel, sisters Ward, and his dog Nina.

After his memorable Broadway debut and Tony Award nomination in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," Creel continued to excel in various entertainment opportunities, providing audiences with endless entertainment. Despite his battle with sarcoma and subsequent treatments, he managed to earn several awards and recognition for his outstanding performances.

Paying tribute to Creel's remarkable contributions to the entertainment world, his longtime friend and collaborator, Sara Bareilles, described him as her "artistic kindred spirit."

