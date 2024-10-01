Renault ceases production of Formula One engine units.

Since back in the day, Sebastian Vettel was the last Formula 1 driver to clinch the championship using a Renault engine, it seems like there's not much time left to alter that fact. Renault, the renowned French automaker, has made it official that they're planning to depart from the racing series as early as 2026. Alpine will also transition into a customer team during this period.

The announcement was made on a Monday, and as per the latest updates, this move has been on the cards for quite some time now. In the upcoming season, Formula 1 will bid farewell to a significant manufacturer and a works team with the implementation of new powertrain regulations. It seems that Alpine is likely to partner up with Mercedes in the future, based on current speculations.

Regrettably, after nearly half a century, the traditional Formula 1 operations based at Viry-Châtillon are expected to come to an end. Employees who vocally opposed this decision have already expressed their discontent in recent weeks. Renault, however, announced that the factory will remain active, but its role will shift to become a "center of expertise for engineering and high technology."

In 1977, Renault made its debut in Formula 1 with a works team and introduced the first turbo engine to the circuit. The automaker has been a consistent presence in the sport, either as a team or supplier, boasting numerous world champions with Renault engines under their hoods. The last of these champions was Sebastian Vettel, who claimed all his titles from 2010 to 2013 behind the wheel of the Red Bull. Sadly, Renault engines struggled to keep up with the introduction of the hybrid engine in 2014, and they've opted to withdraw before the next major engine regulations change in 2026.

With the electric component set to play an even more crucial role in powertrain regulations after 2026, providing approximately equal power to the internal combustion engine, significant changes will unfold within the racing field. Renault is bidding adieu, but Audi is gearing up to join the series with its very own works team. Honda will form a partnership with Aston Martin, while Red Bull will collaborate with Ford to develop their own power units. Ferrari and Mercedes will remain actively involved.

Despite Renault's decision to withdraw from Formula 1 by 2026, Formula 1 drivers still aspire to achieve championship victories using Renault engines. Sebastian Vettel, having clinched his titles with a Renault engine, holds a special place in Formula 1 history using Formula 1.

