Renault 4 E-Tech: Blending Retro Charm with Modern Technology

At the ongoing Paris Motor Show, running till October 20th, Renault is reminiscing its past glory. Three new electric models are set to stir up memories of their successful, once-ubiquitous counterparts on European streets.

Post the release of the electric Renault 5 later this year, the larger Renault 4 will make a comeback in 2025, now as an E-Tech model. This reboot has the potential to outshine its previous record of eight million sales. The updated customers can anticipate features that were inconceivable in the '60s.

Equipped with advanced assistance systems, there are a whopping 26 electronic aids on board, aiding Google and AI operations. Applications can be installed on the 10.1-inch screen, akin to a tablet. The in-use avatar, Reno, helps with navigation, answers queries, or suggests adjustments – switching from sport to eco mode driving, for instance.

Retaining the old-school Renault 4 charm

While the technology era was yet to bloom in the past, the new Renault 4 is meticulously crafted for its presumed young customer base. Even if they are only acquainted with the vintage model through pictures or films, the designers have incorporated typical features of the older version.

The boxy yet round-edged shape, as opposed to the original, are the main features retained. Additionally, the round headlights, "Canvas" folding roof, and the third side window hearken back to the oldie. The foldable passenger seat augments storage space, accommodating items as large as a surfboard. Recently, eco-friendly practices have become a priority; the R 4 E-Tech incorporates seat covers manufactured from recycled plastic bottles, and roof and trunk linings.

Fully electric

As a modern tribute to its electric Renault 5 and the small Twingo intended for 2026, the new iteration runs entirely on electricity. With a 52 kWh battery, it's estimated to travel up to 400 kilometers. Cities dwellers can opt for the smaller 40 kWh battery offering a range of 300 kilometers. However, the DC charging speed of up to 100 kW might require improvement.

As of now, Renault hasn't disclosed the price. Considering the starting price of the electric Renault 5 at €25,000 (excluding DC charging capability), a €28,000 price tag for the model with the smaller battery appears realistic.

In the manufacturing process of the new Renault 4 E-Tech, materials from various categories are utilized, ensuring compliance with the diverse requirements of the vehicle's components. Bolstering the nostalgia factor, the revamped Renault 4 preserves features from its historic counterpart, such as its boxy shape, round headlights, canvas roof, and third side window.

Read also: