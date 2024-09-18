Remnants of the Explosive Paging Devices

The question revolves around the origin of thousands of exploding pagers in Lebanon, linked to a company based in Budapest, Hungary. The company, BAC Consulting, has a confusing history and is alleged to be involved in the distribution and production of these pagers. The story raises numerous questions about the company's activities, origin, and its CEO, Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono.

The explosion of pagers in Lebanon led to twelve fatalities and numerous injuries, primarily affecting members of the Hezbollah militia. This incident sparked suspicion, with Hezbollah blaming Israel and vowing revenge. However, both Israel and the Taiwanese company, Gold Apollo, denying any involvement. Gold Apollo linked the incident to a company in Budapest, leading investigators down this path.

BAC Consulting, based in Budapest, had a trading agreement with Gold Apollo. The company has been permitted to distribute and even produce the pagers in certain regions of the world for the past three years. The company's headquarters are mentioned as a house in a northeastern part of Budapest, where A4 sheets with various company names, including BAC Consulting, are present.

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the CEO of BAC Consulting, is a Hungarian woman reported to have a significant professional background. She is claimed to have worked for the EU Commission, UNESCO, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). However, photo evidence of her work at these organizations has yet to surface. She also resides in a relatively simple high-rise settlement in the north of Budapest, which is unexpected for someone with such a high-profile career.

Cristiana B. refused to provide any comments or acknowledgment of RTL/ntv's request, blocking several calls and refusing to meet with them in person. She was more open to NBC News, saying, "I don't make pagers. I'm just the intermediary. I think there's a misunderstanding." She insists that BAC Consulting is merely an intermediary for the goods.

In response, the Hungarian government denied any involvement or connection with BAC Consulting and stated that the company operates under Hungary's entrepreneurial freedom. BAC's reported activities include consulting, book and newspaper publishing, sugar production, and IT services. However, its reported annual earnings are low, only around 3,000 euros. Its turnover significantly dropped within a year to 532,600 euros.

Multiple traces are found of Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono on other websites, including her alleged role as an employee of the Eden Global Impact Group, a company with an unclear field of activity. The company advertises a futuristic and sustainable city construction project in Mexico. Other listed employees' backgrounds and roles are also called into question, with many appearing to be fabricated or involved in different activities.

In paraphrased terms, the story revolves around the mysterious circumstances surrounding the explosion of thousands of pagers in Lebanon, linked to a seemingly obscure company in Budapest, Hungary. The investigation into the incident leads to a company, BAC Consulting, with a complex background and a CEO, Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, with an equally puzzling resume. BAC Consulting's alleged involvement in the production and distribution of these pagers raises numerous questions. The company's activities, relationship with Gold Apollo, and Cristiana's professional background are all subject to skepticism and controversy.

The Hungarian government defends BAC Consulting, stating that the Commission has allowed the company to distribute and produce pagers in certain regions. Despite its low annual earnings, BAC Consulting is involved in various industries, including consulting, publishing, sugar production, and IT services.

The Commission's approval of BAC Consulting's activities in pager distribution and production is under scrutiny, given the company's CEO's reported background in international organizations like the EU Commission, UNESCO, and IAEA.

Read also: