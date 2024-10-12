Remains of a 16-year-old girl, missing since 2005, have been positively identified from a freezer found in Colorado.

Amanda Overstreet was verified as the victim through DNA analysis, as mentioned in a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Department on a Friday. On January 12, the teenager's head and limbs were found in the freezer of a house that had recently been sold in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The home's new owner or someone intending to collect the freezer for free stumbled upon the remains, as per the sheriff's department.

According to the sheriff's department, Overstreet was approximately 16 years old when she vanished in April 2005. She had not been spotted or heard from since then. Overstreet was the daughter of the house's previous owner.

It appears Overstreet was never reported missing, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still being investigated, the sheriff's department stated.

CNN attempted to gather more details about Overstreet's disappearance from the Mesa County Sheriff's Department.

Initially, authorities suggested the discovery was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

The sheriff's department didn't reveal whether a cause of death was determined.

One neighbor recalled observing Overstreet walking to school prior to her disappearance, according to CNN affiliate KJCT.

"The last time we saw the little girl was when she was on her way to school," Jameson Perez mentioned.

"We were all speculating who it could be," he said, referring to the discovered remains. "We began pondering, 'Could it have been the little girl who was there?'"

The sheriff's department shared that they reached out to Overstreet's family once her identity was confirmed, informing them of the discovery.

Upon finding out about the discovery, the community was shocked, and the news spread amongst the neighbors, including Jameson Perez.

