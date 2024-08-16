- Remains Joyfully United as a Duo

Dakota Johnson (34) and Chris Martin (47) aren't breaking up, despite whispers. A source close to Johnson promptly debunked the whispers spread on August 16, in a piece published by People.

Previously, there were murmurs that the celeb duo was parting ways. Solely, the Daily Mail announced, based on an anonymous source, that the pair had drifted apart, scrapped their supposed engagement, and acknowledged that their seven-year relationship had run its course. However, this was swiftly refuted soon after. Johnson and Martin are reportedly "content together," as per official announcements.

Johnson showed her support for Martin at the Glastonbury Festival

The pair has been tight-lipped about their romance, barely making public appearances together. Their last sighting was at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, where Martin headlined as the main act at the end of June, with Johnson cheering him on. Back in February, they were photographed strolling hand in hand on a beach holiday in Mexico.

Johnson and Martin were spotted on a date in 2017, just after Martin's divorce from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow (51) was finalized. The two were hitched from 2003 to 2016 and are parents to two children.

There's been talk of an engagement between Johnson and Martin since March. As per a People insider, they've been engaged for some time but have no urgency to walk down the aisle.

Despite the recent rumors of a breakup, the denial from a source close to Dakota Johnson effectively put an end to the whispers. Regardless of the denial, the couple has been maintaining a low-profile in their relationship, often avoiding public appearances together.

