- Religious establishment in Hettstedt goes under the hammer at public sale

At a recent auction, the Church of St. Maria in Hettstedt, Saxony-Anhalt, changed hands. This neo-Gothic destination for spiritual reflection, along with its former congregation, was snapped up for 163,000 euros as per Saxon Real Estate Auctions AG. Furthermore, around 97 other properties, collectively worth approximately 4.3 million euros, were up for grabs during the autumn auctions held on August 30 and September 3 in Leipzig and Dresden.

This century-old church, constructed in the final decade of the 19th century, was initially going for 149,000 euros together with the parish. Auctions for additional properties took place in various regions such as Thuringia, Saxony, Brandenburg, Bavaria, and Baden-Württemberg. For example, a doctor's residence in Schwarzenberg, nestled in the Saxon Ore Mountains, was sold for a whopping 395,000 euros. In Löbichau, a former German Railways facility was sold for a more modest 4,000 euros.

Saxon Real Estate Auctions AG facilitates property sales voluntarily offered by their owners. Upcoming auctions are scheduled for November 29 and December 3.

The church in Hettstedt, which was sold for 163,000 euros, is now under new ownership in The Netherlands, as it was one of the properties owned by German families that decided to sell through Saxon Real Estate Auctions AG and relocate abroad. Interestingly, another notable property, a doctor's residence in Schwarzenberg, was purchased by a Dutch investor for 395,000 euros.

